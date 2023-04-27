Glasson full of praise for Bulldogs youngsters ahead of round two

THERE'S always pressure on a defending champion team to continue delivering the goods.
The target is on the back of Bathurst Bulldogs throughout this season as they chase another Blowes Cup title, and one of the keys to staying ahead of the competition is for the next generation of players to make the leap.
If the early stages of this season are anything to go by then the Bulldogs are on the right track.
Bulldogs will look to keep their strong start to the 2023 going when they play host to the Dubbo Kangaroos this Saturday at Ashwood Park, and several younger club members will look to stamp their authority on the match.
Bathurst fly half Brad Glasson said there's a great buzz around the Bulldogs camp, especially with the future being in astute hands.
"There's a pretty good vibe around the club at the moment. There was a good old boys lunch on earlier in the day on Saturday, and we're working towards our 150th season which will come next year. That'll be big," he said.
"There's a few young fellas coming through who are now playing first grade regularly. They're a good bunch of blokes.
"Tom Felsch is one to watch, and Zac Taylor is another. Zac missed the first round with injury with he's been at training every week and he'll be back this weekend. He's coming through his grades well and might be on the first grade bench.
"In the backs we've got Hunter Davis who has been there the last couple of years. Isaac Hogan is another colt coming through who's played well over the last couple of years."
Bulldogs trampled Forbes Platypi 61-5 in their opening round fixture last round.
Even so, Glasson said there's still bits and pieces that the team know they can improve upon.
They'll need to patch those areas up especially against a 'Roos side who weren't far away from Orange Emus in a 14-7 loss last round.
"From the start we played our own football and we knew what we were doing. We're a much better team when the comms are up and we all know what's going on," he said.
"Dubbo are always big lads with the tough ball carries. They just keep coming all day, so we're expecting a tough contest with these guys. Hopefully we can get things going from the start."
It's a back-to-back home start for the Bulldogs but the trade off is that their next two matches against Orange City and Cowra Eagles will be away.
Glasson said a strong effort at Ashwood Park will give the team a great platform to build off for those next two games.
"We don't like losing at home. We love going out there with the home crowd cheering us on," he said.
"The two away games will be tough but everyone's got to travel at some point, so we'll just try and cash the points in when we can."
First grade kick-off between Bulldogs and Kangaroos will be 3.15pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
