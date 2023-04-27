Bathurst Netball Association set for a bumper weekend of action

WELCOME to a netball feast.
This weekend will see both the start of the Bathurst Netball Association's winter season on Saturday and the city's annual netball carnival taking place the following day.
Seven teams will be taking part in this year's A grade competition, with premiers Bulldogs Verdelho and runners-up Collegians Mystified back for another season.
Panthers will once again field a pair of sides, with their regular A grade squad plus the Mustangs team, while Nova Sky and Superstars United gear up for another campaign.
The Out Of Touch Phoenix are the new team on the block this season as the club makes its debut in the top tier.
Bulldogs, Collegians and Panthers are expected to again set the bar in A grade and BNA president Tina Muller said there should be some great games throughout the year.
"We did move a couple of teams up into A grade but there's always going to be some strong competition against those top sides. I think the teams we've put up there are going to have some great games against each other as well," she said.
"I'm really excited to see that we have an Out Of Touch team in A grade. Laurie, their coach, has taken up the challenge there.
"Our little netta numbers have increased a little, which is great because they were down last year. Over the other grades our numbers are steady, if not then increasing a bit, though we're still not quite back to pre-COVID numbers."
Sunday will then see teams from outside the Central West region travelling to Bathurst for the association's annual carnival.
The carnival will bring together under 11s, 12s, 13s, 14s, 15s, 17s and opens players for a busy program of 20-minute matches.
"This is probably the biggest one that we've ever held. We've had a lot of interest for this one," Muller said.
"There's teams coming from Griffith, Yass, Blue Mountains and all over the place. We didn't want to knock any teams back so we ended up booking the stadium as well. It was great not having to turn anyone away.
"When you go away to state titles you play in a similar format to this so it gets them used to playing in that way."
In A grade matches this Saturday the Phoenix face Bulldogs at 1,15pm, Mustangs take on Collegians at 2.30pm and Nova Sky will play Panthers at 3.45pm.
Superstars have the bye.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.