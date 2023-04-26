Western Advocate
Forbes native Charlie Staines is sidelined after surgery to repair perforated bowel

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 27 2023 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
Charlie Staines has won at Carrington Park for Western, Forbes and Penrith, but won't line up for Wests Tigers this Saturday due to a perforated bowel.
HE'S won at Carrington Park as a Ram, as a Magpie and a Panther, but a horror injury means Forbes league star Charlie Staines won't get the chance to win at the Bathurst venue as a Tiger.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

