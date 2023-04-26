Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
In Depth

Group 10 recruit reminisces about star-studded cameo with Blayney in 1990s

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated April 27 2023 - 9:20am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Paul Sironen was one of the best forwards in rugby league throughout the late 1980s and 1990s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.