FOOTY lovers, look away now.
The forecast for Saturday's NRL match in Bathurst is not looking promising, with plenty of rain forecast for the day.
As of Thursday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for Saturday is indicating cloudy conditions, with a very high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm, with light winds.
Overnight temperatures falling to between 9 and 13 with daytime temperatures reaching between 14 and 22.
Possible rainfall could be anywhere between 9-25 millimetres.
Conditions could be reminiscence of the 2019 match between Penrith and Melbourne Storm, which brought and freezing conditions throughout the NRL match.
Further rain is forecast for Sunday, with a very high chance of showers, which could see possible rainfall between 4-20 millimetres.
