Bruce Hutton wins ANZAC race, Lovett records possible record time

April 27 2023 - 11:00am
BRUCE Hutton took the spoils in the Bathurst Cycling Club's annual ANZAC Day race, this year named in honour of private Jack H Hughes, while Cadel Lovett recorded one of the fastest individual times seen in the event.

