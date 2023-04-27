BRUCE Hutton took the spoils in the Bathurst Cycling Club's annual ANZAC Day race, this year named in honour of private Jack H Hughes, while Cadel Lovett recorded one of the fastest individual times seen in the event.
Hutton won the final sprint ahead of Charlotte Lovett and South Australian rider Georg Thierry.
Lovett was the quickest out of a classy scratch bunch that included Bathurst's own former UCI World Tour rider Mark Renshaw along with Josiah Cooke, Jett Hamilton, Craig Hutton and Europe-bound Luke Tuckwell.
The time of 38 minutes and 15 seconds that Lovett recorded over the 29-kilometre two roads course is thought to be a possible race record.
However, the big start the scratch group was giving away to the bunches at the front would prove just a little too much to overcome in the battle for the overall handicap prize.
Less than a minute up the road a group of 11 riders were busy fighting it out over the final sprint to the finish line.
Mick Foran and Damien Bennett rounded out the top five.
Mercede Cornelius-Feltus held on to take the fastest female prize from Kirsten Weal.
"It's one of the races that I really respect and look forward to," Hutton said after his win.
"My grandfather fought in Papua New Guinea. He only survived 12 months up there before he was medically discharged, so this is a race that means a lot to me and the family."
Hutton said it was satisfying to get top spot on the podium after his group had put in a big effort to stay clear of a red hot scratch pack.
"When Charlotte went past I didn't realise the line was that close, to be honest. She went past me and I thought 'Oh, that must be the finish up there'," he laughed.
"I went on after her after weaving through the pack, chucked it into a slightly bigger gear and got over the top of her, thankfully.
"We were pinging along at around 40 to 45 kilometres an hour for the first part of that race and I was surprised that we held off the next group to the Newbridge turn, when they jumped on, and we able to cruise behind them. That was nice."
After a prolonged absence from Bathurst events, due to his success at a global level, Renshaw said it was fun to get involved on a special day's racing.
"We couldn't have asked for better weather today. We had a big field, which was great to see, and as a sponsor I'm very happy with the turnout," he said.
"From a riding point of view it's nice to be back turning a pedal in anger."
