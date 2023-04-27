Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst City hopes to play in 2023 Central West Premier League Hockey finals

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Bestwick will make her return to Central West Premier League Hockey coaching this season as Bathurst City's mentor.
Melissa Bestwick will make her return to Central West Premier League Hockey coaching this season as Bathurst City's mentor.

SHE was the coach for one of the biggest wins ever witnessed in Central West Premier League Hockey and now, after an eight-year hiatus, Melissa Bestwick is back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.