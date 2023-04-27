SHE was the coach for one of the biggest wins ever witnessed in Central West Premier League Hockey and now, after an eight-year hiatus, Melissa Bestwick is back.
She has been revealed as the new coach of Bathurst City's women's side for the new premier league season, taking over at the helm from Mal Willott.
It was 2015 when Bestwick last coached in premier league and it was as the mentor of Souths women.
Her side finished the regular season in third as their run included a remarkable 21-0 crushing of Lithgow Zig Zag.
Souths then exited the finals with back-to-back defeats, a 5-1 loss to Ex-Services ending its season.
Since then Bestwick has guided Bathurst representative sides, but she's excited to give premier league coaching another shot. She, her husband Kent and children Oli and Elly have already been talking tactics.
"There's already been a lot of conversations around the dinner table about set ups and stuff with the three of them having different ideas. That's nice there's a lot of Bestwick team experience," she laughed.
"It's a good group of girls and a nice way to give back to the sport and get a bit more experience with those sort of things for maybe doing a bit more coaching once things settle down with the kids.
"It's definitely a challenge I'm excited about to be honest."
While testing many of its rivals, Bathurst City struggled to put wins on the board last season.
But with experienced duo Kelly Baker and Bec Arrow - players who have won premierships - back on deck and an enthusiastic group of talented juniors in the squad, Bestwick is excited about what lies ahead.
"There's not a great deal of change from last year, it's looking good actually. I'm impressed with what they've been doing at training, we've had Kelly Baker come back into the squad and a number of young ones," she said.
"They're all very confident and I'm keen to get on the field and see what we can put together. I'm looking forward to some new ways of doing things and some different ideas.
"Training has been a lot of hard work, it's been a lot of fun too, and maybe there's been a few old school ways of doing things they haven't experienced before, but that's all good.
"The whole first grade squad are training with us as well, I'm looking to blood the juniors through and give them experience if they're willing to do the work. I'm more than keen for those sort of kids to put their hands up and own it. I'm looking for those kids to work hard, earn that spot and then try and become a regular part of the squad."
As for season goals, naturally Bestwick wants City to make a return to the semi-finals.
But she wants the playing group themselves to set targets then strive to achieve them.
"I'm just looking for the girls to set their own goals, obviously as a team but also personally. It's a team sport, but you still want to feel like you are learning and achieving in your own right as well," she said.
"As a coach I'd be hoping to make the semis. With what we've got and the work we've been doing in the off-season, in the short term I don't see any dramas with doing that.
"Obviously as we all know, once you're there in the semis anything can happen. Nothing is unachievable in premier league, it just depends on what you put on the field on the day and the way the ball rolls and whistle blows."
Bathurst City begins its 2023 season this Saturday with a clash against Souths at 12.20pm at the Cooke Hockey Complex.
COACH: Melissa Bestwick.
LAST YEAR'S FINISH: Seventh.
INS: Kelly Baker, Bec Arrow, Maddie Bender, Angie Bean.
OUTS: Kelsey Webb, Hayley Willott, Hannah Nunn.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Emily Thompson.
"She's training outstanding and is definitely very valuable within the team," Bestwick said. "I'll be looking for her to take on a more senior leadership role this year."
BIGGEST THREAT: Lithgow Panthers/Souths
"Obviously Panthers are always a threat and Souths are shaping up well, so I'd be silly not to put them in," Bestwick said. "I think Scott [Hanrahan] does some good work with Souths and they've got a good group of players."
