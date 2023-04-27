Western Advocate

Calling in experts to tackle cost of living

Updated April 27 2023 - 11:45am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like a rising, unavoidable tide, cost-of-living increases are applying a vice-like squeeze to Australian lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.