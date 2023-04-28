THE long wait is over for avid op-shoppers, after the new Salvation Army Salvos store opened its doors after a near two-year hiatus in Bathurst.
At 9am, on Thursday April 27, staff at the Salvos store took giant scissors to the ribbon across the entrance, and finally shoppers were able to take a first look inside the new premises along George Street.
Approximately 60 people made their way through the Salvos doors in the first hour of trade, to try and snatch an epic bargain, of which there were plenty to snag.
The bounty of beauties up for sale was all thanks to the generous donations from Bathurst locals over the last month.
"We're thrilled, we've had a really good response with all of the donations, and we have a lot of the local stock in store which has been wonderful," said full-time staff member Dane Walsh.
This stock was flying off the shelves all morning, and people were purchasing anything and everything.
"We've got everything, we sell everything," Mr Walsh said,
This includes everyday items and necessities for lower prices, which are stocked in the purchase products section of the store.
Shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, soaps, moisturisers, cleaning products and health care items are all available for purchase in this section.
A slice of the store is also dedicated to snacks, so that enthusiastic shoppers have a way to reenergise after a long spending session.
"We've also got a small section of electrical at the moment and we're hoping that that will be able to grow," Mr Walsh said.
As well as all the additional extras, the new Salvos store has all the products that give it the feel we know and love.
There are clothes, shoes, accessories, CD's, DVD's, records, crockery and furniture, and the store even has the inclusion of a boutique section which stocks vintage and designer clothing pieces for low prices.
According to Mr Walsh, the success of the store comes down to these low prices, the quality of the donations, and the hard work of the Salvos team.
And he hopes that the store can continue to reap the rewards of this hard work.
"It's been a massive undertaking for us to get to this point," he said.
"Hopefully this momentum continues and we're busy like this every day."
Though Mr Walsh said that the store currently has enough volunteers to sustain their opening hours, they are always on the hunt for fresh faces.
"We're always open to anybody that wants to come and volunteer," he said.
The new Salvos store is open from 9.00am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.
