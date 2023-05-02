THE highly anticipated new Salvation Army Salvos store has opened along George Street, and in just the first hour of the store being open, approximately 60 people came through the doors.
Furniture, crockery, clothing, shoes, scarves, jewellery, CD's, DVD's, records, blankets and much more were being purchased by avid op-shoppers.
People lined up at the door from 8am to see the ribbon being cut, and to be one of the first people to make their way into the huge new premises.
Stock was flying off the shelves, with people picking up a bargain or two.
Not only does the new premises have the same old Salvos feel that people know and love, it also has a new boutique section, which includes quality brands and vintage pieces.
