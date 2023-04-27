Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Reserve grade sides put unbeaten statuses on the line in derby

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEIR Peter McDonald Premiership sides have undergone a rough start to the season but the same can't be said for St Pat's and Bathurst Panthers' reserve grade teams, who come together this Friday night in a bid to keep their unbeaten starts intact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.