Reserve grade sides put unbeaten statuses on the line in derby

THEIR Peter McDonald Premiership sides have undergone a rough start to the season but the same can't be said for St Pat's and Bathurst Panthers' reserve grade teams, who come together this Friday night in a bid to keep their unbeaten starts intact.
Both the Saints and Panthers have looked the goods over the opening two rounds of the new Western Premiership Reserve Grade competition and you'd expect that trend to continue when they come together at Jack Arrow Oval.
Neither side have had any trouble finding the try line to start the year.
Saints will hope the good times continue following their 30-14 victory over the Nyngan Tigers and 28-12 success against the Wellington Cowboys.
Panthers picked up a tough 30-28 win in round one over Dubbo CYMS in their Western premiers challenge rematch and then backed that up with a 32-10 win against Parkes Spacemen.
Saints won just three games throughout the entire 2022 Group 10 season but they're already within a victory of equalling that effort in the Western-wide competition.
Pat's five-eighth Cooper Neilsen said it's great to see a derby game bring together two Bathurst teams at the top of their game.
"It's pretty exciting. A night game probably doesn't help either side but it's great that we've each got two wins going into this so it should be good," he said.
"Our defence has helped us out a lot so far. We've got a good pack and strong outside backs. We all know how to defend and that's going to be a big help for us in this one.
"They've got great outside backs and middle forwards too so stopping them will be difficult. It will be a good test.
"It's good to have a lot of familiar faces back in the team this year and we've got guys coming up from under 18s and also a couple of guys from Panthers, which is a big help, and that'll probably make the derby even more special."
Panthers co-coach Michael Wicks said communication and effort have been the two driving forces behind his team's unbeaten start.
"We've got plenty to work on but it's been good to get a couple of wins. It'll be a step up in competition this week because they're in the same position as us with two wins," he said.
"It's always a tough game this one, no matter what form is on the board. This game is one that always seems to get down and dirty.
"The talk from our boys has been great so far and blokes have really been willing to do the one percenters and those effort plays. That's something I've drilled into the boys and it's been working.
"We did leak five tries in the first game and you can't expect to be a benchmark side when you're doing that. On the weekend just gone a couple of Parkes' tries were soft, so we just have to stick and follow through on our tackles."
Joey Bugg makes his first appearance for the Panthers this Friday night, which will provide a welcome boost to the team's spine.
Panthers also get a new face at hooker, Braydon Burgess, for the derby clash.
"Braydon's having his first game for the club. He's come across here for work and wanted to have a run," Wicks said.
"He's been impressive at training so he'll get a run there. We haven't really had a stable number nine through the pre-season or the first couple of games so it's good to get someone in there who's keen."
Kick-off will be 7.45pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
