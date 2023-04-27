ROXY George already ranks as one of the world's best CrossFit athletes in her age group, but come this weekend the Bathurst teenager will aiming to go next level.
George has qualified for the 16-17 years age group semi-finals of the CrossFit Games, meaning she is ranked amongst the top 30 fittest female athletes in the world.
But she aiming to crack the top 10 and advance to the next stage for the first time.
"I think when she first made a semi she would've been 14, but she's 17 now and top age. She's teaching me about it now," Dan George, Roxy's father and CrossFit 2795 trainer, said.
"Last year I think she was 26th as a bottom age, but she's top age now. This is the biggest and best chance she has to qualify for the next stage.
"It all kicked off in February for the CrossFit Open, it's the largest participatory sport on the planet. I think all up there were about 400,000 doing it world wide over three weeks, it's crazy when you think of it like that.
"How it works, the three-week open finds that top 10 percent world wide and they progress to age group quarter-finals.
"From there the top 30 world wide qualify for the semi-finals. Coming into this one Rox is ranked 20th."
What makes it even more remarkable that Roxy has qualified for the world wide semi-finals yet again is that it has come after an ankle reconstruction.
The first stage qualifying came eight months after surgery, but her training regime started prior to that.
"She got her ankle reconstructed in June last year, she got it done after the season finished up, so to bounce back like this is a big credit to her," Dan George said.
"Luke Howard worked well with her and said he's never seen a recovery like it. She was straight back in the gym and all her recovery was spot on."
Since making last year's CrossFit Games semi-finals, the 17-year-old has continue to improve her all-round skills - strength, flexibility, stamina.
It is her ability across a whole range of the high intensity interval workouts used in CrossFit that have helped Roxy to be one of the world's best.
"There isn't a weakness amongst her movements and modalities, she has a broad range of fitness," Dan George said.
"In CrossFit you are only as strong as your weakest link and that definitely gets caught out somewhere along the qualifying stage. If you take a last place finish in an event, basically you're wiped.
"The skills that will get tested and the work capacity at this level, they don't go easy on them.
"She actually had a second placing in the quarter-finals in one event. It was a shuttle run, rope climb and bench press work out, it was one and a half kilometres of 7.5 metre shuttle runs and a few rope climbs and bench presses in the middle.
"She's been training with shuttle runs since she was seven-years-old playing basketball."
The format for the semi-finals sees the top 30 still able to complete the workouts at their home gym.
They are given six workouts which must be filmed, logged and submitted online.
Though it is designed for two workouts each day across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, athletes can switch things around. As long as each workout is submitted they qualify.
Those who complete the prescribed tasks in the quickest amount of time get the best rankings.
"If there's a heavy lift we'll try to get that in early so her body is the freshest, there's a little bit of tactics, she might do three on Saturday and one on Sunday," Dan George said.
"It is special for her to be doing this, there are some big names and some of the names from this age group in the past have gone on to podiums at the CrossFit Games ... it's tough when you consider the depth that comes from this age group."
The entire Bathurst community are invited to come and cheer Roxy on through her workouts, which are planned to commence around 10.30am Saturday.
She'll do them at the CrossFit 2795 gym at 10 Wembley Place Kelso.
