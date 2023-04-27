Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Craig Rumsby's trial begins in Dubbo Supreme Court for alleged murder and sexual attack

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated April 27 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.