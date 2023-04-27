Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Royce George participates in Royce Simmons' Royce's Big Walk for Dementia Australia

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
April 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royce Simmons and Royce George during their walk from Toogong to Bowan Park. Picture contributed
Royce Simmons and Royce George during their walk from Toogong to Bowan Park. Picture contributed

THEY were once rivals on the field, but on Tuesday they banded together to raise money for Dementia Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.