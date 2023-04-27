THEY were once rivals on the field, but on Tuesday they banded together to raise money for Dementia Australia.
Penrith Panthers legend Royce Simmons was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease last year, but the 1991 premiership winner didn't rest of his laurels, rather he organised a walk covering hundreds of kilometres to raise money for Dementia Australia.
His first journey, dubbed Royce's Big Walk, was a major success and earlier this month he begun his second annual walk, which will take him from Dubbo to Bathurst.
On Anzac Day, he was joined by a former rival Royce George, as they walked 24 kilometres from Toogong to Bowan Park.
George was in Charlestons' 1979 Group 10 premiership winning side that beat Simmons' Cowra Magpies in the grand final.
READ MORE:
George said it was fantastic to embark on the journey with his ex-rival.
"It was great to do it for what he's going to be in for. It was just unreal," he said.
"I made it all the way, believe or not."
The walk wasn't easy for George.
He's been training for about a month, but nothing could prepare him for the hilly terrain he had to endure.
"Where we started at Toogong, on the other side of Cudal, it was all hilly, up and down," he said.
"We finished on a little hill, but when we came back into Orange that afternoon, I was feeling for the poor buggers the next day, with all their hills."
George shared that he would be participating in Royce's Big Walk on social media and he said he was overwhelmed by the support his received.
"I put it on Facebook and got a fair few old school friends and other people donating. To get a response back from even them was great. It was worth doing it," he said.
"It's one of those things that I probably won't do again and hopefully I won't have to do it for anyone else again.
"But I put my hand up and I've been in training for a month. I did a big 18 kilometre walk last Friday, from my place [in Kelso] out to Mount Panorama."
During the walk, George and Simmons walked through the town of Cudal, not long after their Anzac Day service.
They had originally planned to walk through the back streets, but they opted to go through the town and they received overwhelming support by the locals.
George even reminisced how a woman pulled over on the side of the road, showed Simmons her panther tattoo.
Simmons kissed the tattoo, to which the woman proclaimed she would "never wash it again" before donating $50.
Simmons is expected to arrive in Bathurst on Saturday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.