For over four decades Watson Tractors has been recognised as one of the longest established agricultural dealerships in the region. Still in the same family and now boasting a third generation staff member, this year marks two amazing 40th anniversary's for the business. The first celebrates it's proud 40 year partnership with Kubota Australia, and plans are in place to have an official celebratory function of this Incredible accomplishment in August.

Having started out with humble beginnings in 1977, Dealer Principal Millie Watson said that it would be a great opportunity to recognise the loyal long standing staff in every department. "This stability only enhances the operations of Watson Tractors," she said. "We will also recognise the many valuable customers that have returned time and time again over 40 years with the support and friendship that is cemented in ongoing sales and service."



The road to success for Watson Tractors success has not always been easy as many in rural industries would also have experienced. Numerous droughts, floods, fires, recession and COVID have created some difficult times for everyone, especially in agriculture.

Millie said despite the setbacks including the recent issues dues to COVID, the business continues to thrive. "With a huge effort it appears we have almost overcome this latest obstacle with some stock supply improving," she said. "It also took it's toll on every staff member and in turn not being able to satisfy so many customers with their requirements, so we thank those effected for their patience and understanding in sales and service."



It will also recognise an amazing 40 year history at the Royal Bathurst Show, something Watson Tractors Business Manager, Dave Watson, is extremely proud of. "We have exhibited at Field Days at Mudgee and Borenore, Orange local shows, and now for 40 years at the Royal Bathurst Show, with the exception of COVID interruptions," he said.



"It is always with pride we support our local show where it's a time to catch up with friends, customers, and farmers and their families on what is a social occasion and an opportunity to see the Watson Tractors display on offer."

