For over four decades Watson Tractors has been recognised as one of the longest established agricultural dealerships in the region. Still in the same family and now boasting a third generation staff member, this year marks two amazing 40th anniversary's for the business. The first celebrates it's proud 40 year partnership with Kubota Australia, and plans are in place to have an official celebratory function of this Incredible accomplishment in August.
Having started out with humble beginnings in 1977, Dealer Principal Millie Watson said that it would be a great opportunity to recognise the loyal long standing staff in every department. "This stability only enhances the operations of Watson Tractors," she said. "We will also recognise the many valuable customers that have returned time and time again over 40 years with the support and friendship that is cemented in ongoing sales and service."
The road to success for Watson Tractors success has not always been easy as many in rural industries would also have experienced. Numerous droughts, floods, fires, recession and COVID have created some difficult times for everyone, especially in agriculture.
Millie said despite the setbacks including the recent issues dues to COVID, the business continues to thrive. "With a huge effort it appears we have almost overcome this latest obstacle with some stock supply improving," she said. "It also took it's toll on every staff member and in turn not being able to satisfy so many customers with their requirements, so we thank those effected for their patience and understanding in sales and service."
It will also recognise an amazing 40 year history at the Royal Bathurst Show, something Watson Tractors Business Manager, Dave Watson, is extremely proud of. "We have exhibited at Field Days at Mudgee and Borenore, Orange local shows, and now for 40 years at the Royal Bathurst Show, with the exception of COVID interruptions," he said.
"It is always with pride we support our local show where it's a time to catch up with friends, customers, and farmers and their families on what is a social occasion and an opportunity to see the Watson Tractors display on offer."
Watson Tractors have been honoured with the "Champion Agricultural Machinery" exhibitor on several ocassions throughout the Royal Bathurst Show's history, and they also actively participate in the Show's Grand Parade to show their support, along with providing a tractor for use in the arena and an all terrain vehicle for general use and transport. Dave said that Watson Tractors wished the organisers of The Coronation Royal Bathurst Show a successful 2023.
Visitors to this year's Royal Bathurst Show are in for an action packed weekend with more rides, more, display, more exhibits, and more fun than ever before. Aptly named this year, "The Coronation Royal Bathurst Show", the Show will be celebrating the King's Coronation which will be occurring on the same weekend.
With ticket sales going strong and a big turnout expected to show up across the weekend, Executive Secretary Brett Kenworthy said that the crowd is in for a treat in 2023. "We know that cost of living is constantly in the news and on people's minds, so we have made sure that there are plenty of exhibits, competitions, displays, and activities that are free for everyone to enjoy," he said.
"Of course the rides and showbag stands, and the food vans will continue to be popular, but we have aimed to give more options to more people once they enter the gates."
There is a wide range of action and activities planned throughout the show including live music on the Community Stage, stunning fireworks displays, the Fizzics Education Science Tent, and Fairydust Facepainting, along with the return of the popular and always spectacular Airtime FMX team.
Everyone's favourites will still be at the Show including competitions ranging from wood chopping and chainsaw racing through to shearing and the Young Farmers Challenge. Don;t forget to visit the pavilions and check out all the winners inside and visit some of the amazing exhibitors that the region has to offer.
While Sideshow Alley is often the place to be, there is plenty more on offer at The Coronation Royal Bathurst Show. Local Shows have deep roots in agriculture. From cooking and craft, to wool classing and cattle competitions, life on the land is features heavily in the competitions across the Show along with the appearance of animals from all walks of life.
Animals make up a big part of the weekend, and 2023 will not disappoint. The Animal Nursey from Denison College- Bathurst High Campus will once again give visitors the chance to get up close and personal with a great range of domestic farm animals and cuddling your favourite animal will certainly be high on the agenda.
High Schools from across the region will also be heavily involved in the cattle and sheep showing competitions, and you shouldn't miss the chance to see the range of feathery friends with ducks, chooks, budgies and parrots always popular.
The fantastic but sometimes scary Snake Tails show makes it's return and brings with it a host of reptiles including venomous snakes, pythons, and some fascinating lizards. The Main Arena will once again feature a number of animal activities and competitions including Show Jumping. They are all free to watch with the Grandstand providing the best views of the action.
Watching the clever canines compete in the Yard Dog Trials is always a crowd favourite, while this year will also see Bathurst host the Dog High Jump State Championships. Categories include Small, Medium, and Large Dogs, and the competition is sure to be close.