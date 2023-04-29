THE last three years in Australia have been dominated by the La Nina climate driver. This has meant more rain and cooler temperatures.
There has also been major, and unprecedented, flooding.
Locally, Bathurst's levee system stopped what would have been a major flood event for the city.
La Nina has filled the Fish River (where Bathurst gets its water) and Chifley Dam (our reserve water supply).
However, La Nina is now on the wane. El Nino is coming.
The El Nino climate driver means increased temperatures and less rain. Bushfire risk escalates. Droughts happen.
The Bureau of Meteorology has Australia on watch for the development of El Nino conditions by the end of 2023.
Climate change makes the extremes of La Nina and El Nino more extreme and more regular.
As nations are doing nowhere enough to reduce emissions, nor to remove emissions already in the atmosphere, it is now almost certain that global temperatures will quickly move past 1.5 degrees (above pre-industrial levels) in the next eight to ten years.
This will make keeping temperatures below 2 degrees very challenging.
As this happens, La Nina and El Nino will continue to get more extreme more regularly.
This is bad news for Bathurst.
During the last drought, in 2019-20, the Fish River stopped flowing and Chifley Dam was three months shy of emptying.
A more extreme El Nino will see drought conditions in our region worsen.
Will our water supply hold up? Will the extremes of La Nina come in time (next time) to stop a dry Bathurst? Will stormwater harvesting be enough?
Last month, the CSIRO released their 2022 State of the Climate Report.
In Australia, temperatures have gone up an average of 1.47 degrees since 1910 (the year when national temperature records began).
This warming trend started in the 1950s and accelerated during the 1990s and then again in the 2010s.
Australia will hit 1.5 degrees before most of the world does.
We will also be upon 2 degrees more quickly.
According to the World Economic Forum, 2022 carbon emissions were a record high of 36.6 billion tonnes.
At this rate, the global carbon budget will be gone in nine years and 1.5 degrees will be a global reality.
When will our region hit 1.5 degrees?
What will Bathurst's water supply look like in 2031?
