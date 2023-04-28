FORGET Bob the Builder, when it comes to the St Pat's women for the 2023 Central West Premier League Hockey season it's Bec the builder.
There has been a big player turnover from the squad that Bec Clayton coached to the grand final last season and that's exactly the reason she's put her hand up for the job again.
She knows it will be a season of rebuilding and that the Saints must rely on a number of junior players to see them through.
"There are quite a few girls who aren't playing this year, like we've still got the crux of the team there, but there are going to be lots of new kids blooded this year," she said.
"I think having those juniors there, I thought I'd come back so we'd have that continuity.
"I've got 21 players registered for prem ... but I had to promote a lot of kids from the lower grades to make sure I had a team."
Given there will be more of a youthful presence within her squad, Clayton said her coaching style will need to adapt to suit.
It will be a focus on executing basics.
"Sometimes you forget when you have a team full of stars, you only have to give them a little bit of guidance and they run with it, but when you've got a young team, there's a lot more communication, making sure the basics are right and looking at positional play," she said.
"We've still got Soph [Conory], Sav [Draper], Millie and Mace Fulton, Mish [Somers], Carly [Hagney], Amy [Glenn], Lily [Kable] - so there's eight players who have been there before and know what's expected.
"We just have to make sure we build around them and they're passing on their knowledge to the juniors."
While the Saints got within one win of glory last season, for 2023 Clayton said she needs to be more realistic with her goals.
So for her the season will be a success if her squad continues to improve.
"I know Pat's are used to winning, but this year we don't have those huge expectations, we're just trying to develop each week so next year or the year after, we really have a solid foundation," she said.
"I just think we play each game as it comes, we improve each week and if we do that, we're a shot at winning some games."
St Pat's have a bye for this Saturday's opening round, with their first assignment an away clash with Orange United on May 6.
COACH: Bec Clayton.
LAST SEASON'S FINISH: Second.
INS: Georgia Baillie, Amy Glenn, Lauren Nobes, Tori Whitla, Olivia Bednal.
OUTS: Kristy Ekert, Jodie Webb, Lucy Weal, Lilli-Rae Campbell, Hannah Kable.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Lauren Nobes.
"She's 15 so she'll be stepping up. She only played one or two games last year, so she'll get a full premier league run," Clayton said. "She improved massively last year, so I'll be interested to see how she goes."
BIGGEST THREAT: Lithgow Panthers.
"You can't be in that exorbitant number of grand finals in a row and not the the team to beat," Clayton said.
