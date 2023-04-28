Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Will Bathurst's era of domination continue in AFL Central West?

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bushrangers and Bathurst Giants have been setting the standard for the AFL Central West and when the new season's play gets underway this Saturday you can expect that to continue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.