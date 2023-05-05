THE Fish name is well known across Bathurst, and now it has dived into a new industry: real estate.
Warrick Fish, who comes from a long line of prominent businessmen in the region, has joined McGrath Bathurst as its newest sales agent.
The move comes after McGrath Bathurst opened its doors in January, 2023, following the purchase of Bathurst Real Estate from Michael and Stacey Whittaker.
Mr Fish is turning to real estate after the family business he was a part of, Fish and Son's, was acquired by Elders.
"I have seen the family business expand with the move from the corner of Bentick and Russell Streets to the larger premises on Lambert Street," he said.
"More recently, we proudly handed the business over to Elders, who acquired it as part of their expansion in the Central West.
"While I stayed on as branch manager for a year, I knew it was in good hands, and provided the perfect opportunity for me to take on a new challenge."
As a fifth generation Bathurstian, he knows a thing or two about the people and properties of the regional city where he was born and raised.
"I'm fortunate to have grown up here, attending university, and working with my dad at Fish and Son's Rural and Produce for the past 36 years," he said.
The Fish family came to Bathurst in the 18th Century, with George Fish working as a blacksmith for Cobb and Co before growing his success in agriculture machinery and produce, establishing Fish and Son's in 1860, and employing 140 people, manufacturing the well-known Fish Plow and later running the local Massey Ferguson tractor dealership.
Many year's later, Warwick Fish joined the family business while completing his Bachelor of Business degree, majoring in marketing, at Charles Sturt University.
He has always had an interest in real estate and is looking forward to giving it a go.
"I'm really excited to be working in a different industry, but still helping the people I respect and admire from the region," he said.
"Guiding them on the journey of selling their family farm or residential home is a huge privilege."
