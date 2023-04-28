SCHOOLS from across the Bathurst region were out in force on Thursday, battling it out in the Peachey-Richardson Shield.
Held at the home of St Pat's - the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex - the contests were thrilling and tough, before players met their Penrith Panthers stars, who met kids and signed autographs.
The day is usually held on the week the Panthers come to town for their annual NRL match in Bathurst, with players such as Nathan Cleary extremely popular with the youngsters.
Players that group up in the Group 10 area, such as Isaiah Yeo (Dubbo) and Tyrone Peachey (Wellington), were also on hand to meet fans.
