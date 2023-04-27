Western Advocate
Police arrested the man in Bannerman Crescent on Thursday afternoon

Updated April 27 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Several officers attended the scene at Bannerman Crescent where a man was arrested after allegedly breaching an AVO. Picture by Alise McIntosh
A BATHURST man is expected to face court next month after being arrested in Kelso on Thursday afternoon.

