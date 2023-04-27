A BATHURST man is expected to face court next month after being arrested in Kelso on Thursday afternoon.
At least four police cars, including an unmarked vehicle, were called to the scene in Bannerman Crescent at around 12.30pm on Thursday, as the 37-year-old was arrested.
The man was detained, and escorted to a police vehicle by a number of officers, and could be heard yelling during the arrest.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, from Chifley Police District, said police will allege the man, of no fixed abode, was in breach of an apprehended violence order.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was interviewed by police and subsequently charged.
