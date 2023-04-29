2MCE is full of so many amazing volunteers, and you'll find that quite a few of them are fabulous females.
As someone who is always on the hunt for fabulous females for my show, Feministory, I can tell you firsthand that these ladies are it!
These women volunteer their time every week to create enjoyable and engaging shows, and certainly have fun doing it. (Can you tell?)
Tune in on Monday's at 8pm for Ingrid's The Opera Box for an hour of opera where you have the best seat in the house.
You can catch Kerry and Sharon with their show, The Mammas with the Pops, on Tuesdays from 10am for an hour of nostalgia and good times.
A bit later in the day, Susan hosts Melody Road for two hours, starting at 2pm, for your dose of easy listening classics.
Homegrown is hosted by Remy on Wednesday's at 6pm, where she celebrates independent and alternative music from all across Australia.
Catch up with Nenita later in the day at 6pm for Philipiniana, where she discusses and plays music from The Philippines, in Filipino.
At 10.45am every second Friday, Maree is ready to share her Senior Citizens' Update, providing information for senior citizens across the Central West.
Following that is Hannah's Good Time Music at 1pm, where Hannah plays all the feel-good music to get you pumped for the weekend.
Then, we start the week again to hear more of these fabulous voices!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.