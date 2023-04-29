Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Female voices are strong, loud and proud each week on 2MCE | Tuned In

By Faith Hanstock
April 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feministory presenters Sophie Norris and Faith Hanstock. Picture supplied
Feministory presenters Sophie Norris and Faith Hanstock. Picture supplied

2MCE is full of so many amazing volunteers, and you'll find that quite a few of them are fabulous females.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.