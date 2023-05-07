Western Advocate
Bathurst councillors defer decision on affirmation to honour veterans

By Rachel Chamberlain
May 7 2023
Councillor Warren Aubin speaking at the April 19 council meeting. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin's attempt to recognise veterans at the start of each Bathurst Regional Council meeting failed to get the support he was hoping for.

