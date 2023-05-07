COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin's attempt to recognise veterans at the start of each Bathurst Regional Council meeting failed to get the support he was hoping for.
He lodged a notice of motion ahead of the April 19 meeting, proposing wording for a new affirmation to join the prayer and acknowledgement of country.
It read: "To honour all who have served and continue to serve in the defence of our country."
He said he felt there had been "something missing out of the start of our meetings" and the affirmation would fill the void by honouring veterans.
But, what Cr Aubin thought would be a simple motion that everyone could agree on and pass through, was not.
Instead, they voted to defer the matter to a working party to allow for further discussion.
They also argued that other parts of the Code of Meeting Practice needed review, including the inclusion of a prayer.
"I think maybe we need to revisit how we approach the beginning of the meeting full stop. Whether a prayer is appropriate in a modern context, they're the sorts of things I would like to look at a bit more in depth," Cr Marg Hogan said.
Another argument put forward in support of deferring the matter to a working party was to allow for further discussion with the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch about the wording of a potential affirmation for veterans.
While Cr Aubin had developed the wording in collaboration with the sub branch, Cr Jess Jennings said the mayor should be the one to engage with the group.
"I appreciate very much Cr Aubin's efforts in particularly communicating with the RSL sub branch, but I also recognise that the mayor is the leader of our council and I'd like a more formal engagement with the RSL sub branch on something as important as this, and hence moving to a working party I guess is the best way to do that," he said.
The pushback against his motion came as a surprise to Cr Aubin.
"I didn't see this one coming. I don't know whether we really needed to go to a working party and overload those meetings we already have," he said.
"I just thought this, which I've put through the RSL sub branch, who are totally agreeing with the wording on this, that this should be the third affirmation in our meeting blurb."
Ultimately, the amended motion to defer the item was successful with the support of mayor Robert Taylor and councillors Kirralee Burke, Marg Hogan, Jess Jennings and Andrew Smith.
The proposed affirmation will be discussed behind closed doors at a future working party, with the Code of Meeting Practice to remain unchanged for now.
