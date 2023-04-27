WHEN Tyrone Peachey feels like he's playing consistently good football, when he feels like he's got a point to prove and he's got a smile on his face - well that's when magic happens.
It's why the the Wellington Cowboys product will be a player to watch at Carrington Park on Saturday night when he lines up for the Penrith Panthers in their NRL clash with the Wests Tigers.
The match will mark the first time the 31-year-old has been in the Panthers' starting side since returning to Penrith for the 2023 season.
Peachey's chance has come after centre Izack Tago was ruled out with a pectoral strain. He's determined to make the most of it.
"It's been good to back and part of Penrith. Iv [Ivan Cleary, coach] give me the chance this week with Tago going down and I've just kinda got to make the most of it, he's going to be out for a few weeks," Peachey said.
"I want to try and make that my position for the time being."
Peachey spent five years with the Panthers between 2014-18, during which time he played the best football of his NRL career.
As well as club duties, Peachey played for the Indigenous All Stars, the Prime Minister's XIII, he lined up in New South Wales City versus Country fixtures and in 2018 got his first taste of State of Origin.
Peachey was on the interchange bench for all three games of that Origin series, one which the NSW Blues won.
After that Peachey spent three seasons with the Gold Coast Titans and last year he lined up for the Wests Tigers.
But after only making 13 NRL appearances in 2022, Peachey decided to return to Penrith.
It's a decision he's glad he made and he thinks his football has been better for it.
"It's probably the most consistent I have played since 2018," Peachey said.
"I just felt I wanted to be back in a winning environment as I had a rough couple of years, at Goldie I didn't win too much and I went to Tigers last year and it was pretty tough, we got the wooden spoon.
"So to be back at a club which won everything last year, been in the last three grand finals won two, it's awesome to be part of it and I'm grateful to be part of first grade this week.
"Just to be involved in this team, see Yeoy [Isaah Yeo] and Nathan [Cleary] and Jarome [Luai] and Fish [James Fisher-Harris] do the stuff they are doing now is pretty cool.
"I just want to prove to everyone that I can get to that level."
During his prior stint with the Panthers, Peachey was involved in three of their NRL games at Carrington Park.
In 2016 Peachey lined up at hooker and was amongst the try scorers as the Panthers won a 19-18 thriller over the Canberra Raiders.
The following year it was Panthers versus Raiders at Carrington Park once more and once more Peachey scored as his side won a thriller.
This time he was used off the bench, his try in the 79th minute helping the Panthers to a 24-20 win.
In 2018 Peachey was used at hooker in the match the Panthers lost 26-20 to the Cowboys.
Now he's back in black and ready to to take on the club he left to be a Panther once more.
He's already been embraced by fans. On Thursday afternoon at George Park, Peachey signed plenty of autographs for young fans and it brought a smile to his face.
"I'm from Wellington so it's not that far away from here, I like coming back to country towns and seeing how much they love footy, it's refreshing," he said.
"I sometimes I kinda forget I was like this when I was little, so to see all these kids running around in footy jerseys and Indigenous jerseys is awesome.
"Mum and Dad are coming down to watch and I've got a bit of family coming across from Wello, so it should be really good."
With Peachey back in the starting side, with his family in the crowd and players he admires around him, don't be surprised if he's on the list of Carrington Park try scorers once more.
Saturday's match between the Panthers and Tigers at Carrington Park will kick off at 7.35pm.
