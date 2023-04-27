Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Tyrone Peachey will start in his NRL first game for Penrith Panthers since 2018

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a magic moment for Tyrone Peachey in the 2017 NRL game at Carrington Park as he scored a late match winner against the Canberra Raiders. Picture by Getty Images
It was a magic moment for Tyrone Peachey in the 2017 NRL game at Carrington Park as he scored a late match winner against the Canberra Raiders. Picture by Getty Images

WHEN Tyrone Peachey feels like he's playing consistently good football, when he feels like he's got a point to prove and he's got a smile on his face - well that's when magic happens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.