Bikie charged with historical alleged domestic violence, sexual abuse of child

A member of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang has been arrested in the Central West, charged with historical domestic, child sexual abuse, assault, and firearm-related offences.
A 60-year-old man was arrested at Bathurst police station on Wednesday, April 19 and transported to a correctional facility.
The man was charged with groom child under 14 years for unlawful sexual activity, three counts of aggravated indecency - victim under 16 and under authority offender, two counts of supply prohibited drug small quantity to child by adult and supply prohibited drug.
Police will allege in court that the man - who is known to the women - allegedly sexually abused the 19-year-old when she was aged between nine and 13 and supplied her with prohibited drugs when she was aged between 11 and 13.
Additionally, he was charged with four counts of common assault (DV), possess unauthorised pistol, two counts of attempt stalk/intimidate intend fear of harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).
It will be further alleged the man allegedly assaulted the 39-year-old woman on multiple occasions and threatened her with a firearm.
The man is known to police and was originally arrested in Bathurst on Wednesday, February 1 and charged with several offences. These charges remain before the court.
The man was remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Penrith Local Court on Friday.
The investigations continue.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.