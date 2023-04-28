Western Advocate
Trae Fitzpatrick to start at five-eighth in St Pat's clash with Bathurst Panthers

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 10:15am
Trae Fitzpatrick, who last season was St Pat's under 18s co-captain, will make his Peter McDonald Premiership starting debut on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre
MAKING his Peter McDonald Premiership starting debut in a Bathurst derby in a match that is also an NRL curtain-raiser - it's little wonder Trae Fitzpatrick is feeling both nervous and excited.

