MAKING his Peter McDonald Premiership starting debut in a Bathurst derby in a match that is also an NRL curtain-raiser - it's little wonder Trae Fitzpatrick is feeling both nervous and excited.
The St Pat's young gun has been named at five-eighth for Saturday's ANZAC Day Rugby League Memorial Trophy match against Bathurst Panthers at Carrington Park.
It is an annual fixture which is rated by players from both Bathurst clubs as the most anticipated each season outside of finals.
That in itself makes it a big occasion for Fitzpatrick to get his starting debut, but that the match is on the same program as the Penrith Panthers versus Wests Tigers NRL clash means it's next level.
"At training on Wednesday it still felt a bit surreal," Fitzpatrick said.
"I've watched them [Penrith] play at Bathurst before, it's a real good atmosphere down there. I wouldn't have believed it that I get to do this.
"It's probably up there as one of the better accomplishments in my career I reckon, it would definitely be top two.
"My schoolboy footy and outside the grand final, this is probably the biggest game I've played at before."
Last season Fitzpatrick was joint captain of the under 18 Saints side which made it all the way to the Tom Nelson Premiership grand final against Nyngan.
In order to make the decider they beat Bathurst Panthers 18-16 in their grand final qualifier. It's a victory that Fitzpatrick still relishes.
"That's the first time I've actually beaten Panthers I can remember, aside from in minis. My whole career since under 10s, I can't remember beating them once before then," he said.
"That game was unreal."
While Fitzpatrick had initially planned to play rugby union for Northern Suburbs this season he said he "just didn't like it down there" and missed league.
So he returned to Bathurst and the Saints.
Fitzpatrick lined up at halfback in reserve grade for St Pat's over the opening fortnight of the season, his efforts thus far including scoring a double in the 28-12 win over Wellington last Saturday.
That same afternoon in Wellington he also made his Peter McDonald Premiership debut, coming off the bench in jumper 14.
That taste of the top grade has further fuelled his desire to get more minutes, so Fitzpatrick was delighted when captain-coach Zac Merritt named him in jumper number six for the clash with Bathurst Panthers.
"It wasn't as hard as last week as I thought it was going to be to be honest. It was really physical, but I was used to the pace of the game which helped me," he said.
"Zaccy said I had to work for a spot, so I just started working as hard as I could and it's paying off now.
"I like to push myself and get the best out of myself. I also want to show that I can out work anyone."
Last season as the Saints held on to beat Panthers 32-30 on April 30, they got their hands on the ANZAC Day Rugby League Memorial Trophy for the first time since 2015.
It's a trophy that Fitzpatrick wants his club to keep and while he does feel the pressure of coming into the starting side as a replacement for Willie Wright, the pair have been working together at training.
Wright, a former Bathurst Panther, has helped Fitzpatrick to prepare for his PMP starting debut.
"I feel a little bit of pressure, but Willie has backed me. He just told me to be confident and do my job, don't over complicate things and play percentage footy," Fitzpatrick said.
"Will, because I've been on the bench, he's been helping me out at training, guiding me, so that when this opportunity came up I'd be ready."
Fitzpatrick will join another former Bathurst Panther, Noah Griffiths, in the halves for the match and is excited to have the opportunity.
"I can't way to play with Griff, he and I have bonded really closely over the last couple of months. It will be pretty good," he said.
Saturday's match between St Pat's and the Panthers kicks off at 3.15pm at Carrington Park.
