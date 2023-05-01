A PROGRAM supporting veterans through the provision of defence service dogs has received a financial boost, thanks to the fundraising efforts of Bathurst RSL Club.
The Defence Community Dogs program, which supports veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, received a cheque for over $1000 from a fundraising initiative run last week.
The program runs out of Bathurst Correctional Centre, with inmates training the dogs in an intensive nine-month program, sometimes longer, before they are gifted to veterans across the region.
Bathurst RSL Club marketing manager Janneke van der Sterren said the fundraiser was held through the sale of coffee at The Grind.
She said 316 coffees were sold, from which $1 per coffee was donated, with the RSL Club upping the donation to $500.
A further $459 in cash donations was received on the day, along with another $130.75, taking the total to $1089.75.
Ms van der Sterren said "it was a great day."
"We are always happy to get behind this amazing program that is running in our town. Everyone involved wins, especially theveterans who receive one of these amazing dogs," she said.
Alison Abbott, one of the Defence Community Dogs dog trainers, said the fundraising event, which was also held last year, is always popular and thanked everyone for their support.
She said the organisation relies on community donations to keep going.
"It costs a lot of money to train a dog and Defence Community Dogs is a not-for-profit organistaion," she said, adding it is an expensive and long process.
"It costs $30,000 to train each dog and nine months to train them."
She said the dogs used in the program are all rescue or re-homed dogs.
"They come to us and they stay with an inmate handler the whole nine months," she said.
As part of the training, the dogs, under the guidance of their handlers, go every place imaginable in preparation for the job ahead of them.
"They go anywhere a veteran would go, everywhere from shopping, movies, parks. We visit nursing homes, all the local nursing homes for therapeutic visits, and then the dogs are gifted to the veterans at the end of the training when they are ready to graduate," Ms Abbott said.
And, for the veterans, the dogs are life changing.
"The dogs get them out of house," Ms Abbott said.
"A lot are stuck inside their house; they never go anywhere, they are isolated from their families, so the dog gets them out."
The dogs also alert their owners to symptoms of stress.
"For example if a veteran was anxious and tapping their foot, the dog would put their paw on the veterans foot," she said.
"And this is all taught to them by the inmate."
Likewise if the vet is showing signs of stress by rubbing their hands or rubbing their face, the dog knows to jump up.
"And that's like a 'Hey, pay attention to me' to the vet and they use that to calm themselves down," Ms Abbott said.
She said the inmates also get a lot from the program.
"We've got [former] inmates now working in the dog training field; this program helps them get jobs and helps them get talking with people in the community again," she said.
"It helps them when they have been locked up for a period of time; they use that connection with people, it helps them feel part of the community."
One of the inmates involved in the program, Jono, who is training a dog named Condo, said he transferred from Cessnock Correctional Centre to Bathurst specifically to be part of the program.
"They came and interviewed me and asked if I was interested in the program, and told me about the program and what I would get out of it," he said.
"I liked the idea of helping veterans."
Jono said the skills inmates like himself learn in the program also provide an opportunity for a future once they are released.
"When I finish [my sentence], this is definitely something I'd be interested in doing," he said.
"Not many people get this opportunity to develop this skillset."
