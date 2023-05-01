Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst RSL Club initiative helps Defence Community Dogs program

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated May 1 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Community Dogs trainer Alison Abbott with Queenie at The Grind.
Defence Community Dogs trainer Alison Abbott with Queenie at The Grind.

A PROGRAM supporting veterans through the provision of defence service dogs has received a financial boost, thanks to the fundraising efforts of Bathurst RSL Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.