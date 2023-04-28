ROYAL Bathurst Show organisers have found a place for parking, ahead of the 154th edition of the event early next month.
This show will run from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, with this year's event being dubbed the Coronation Show, as it falls on the weekend of King Charles III's coronation.
In previous years, patrons have been able to park at Morse Park, but that will no longer be available, with a temporary parking bay to be installed on Hereford Street.
While a new car park is currently being constructed on the southern side of Hereford Street, near the Bathurst Bulldogs and St Pat's grounds, this temporary car park will be located on the northern side of the street.
READ MORE:
"In the future, the parking will be on the southern side once the work has been done, but for the show, parking will be on the northern side, behind the water fill-up point," Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy said.
"Speed has been restricted to 40kmph there, with temporary pedestrian access.
"There'll be a bus stop there too."
Mr Kenworthy said patrons will be able to drive to the parking bay from either the Kelso or Bathurst side, but advised that coming from the Bathurst side would be easiest, as accessing the park is via a left-hand turn that way.
"There's only one way in and one way out and that'll be signed post and everything," he said.
"That's all being done by traffic control."
A free bus service will take show-goers from the parking bay to the Bathurst Showground.
All buses will be wheelchair-friendly.
Work on the new car park on the southern side of Hereford Street remains delayed after asbestos was found on the site.
The car park is part of a multi-million project to expand the facilities at the Hereford Street sporting complex.
The development was announced in late 2018, with Bathurst Regional Council and the NSW Government saying their $6.2 million investment would see the delivery of two new fields, a sealed car park, a roundabout to make it easier to get into the precinct, and an amenities building to service the two new fields.
Work on the car park, which will offer nearly 800 spaces, commenced in late 2022.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.