DAVE Sellers would like to say he has fond memories of the first time he played for Bathurst Panthers in their annual ANZAC Day Rugby League Memorial Trophy match against St Pat's, but he doesn't.
In 2021 when Sellers ran out for his first match as a Bathurst Panther - a local derby which was also the season opener - he lasted just a handful of seconds.
In attempting to tackle rival prop Luke Single, Sellers had a head clash with team-mate Nick Loader.
"That was my first game for Panthers, that game against Pat's, I got knocked out first tackle," Sellers said.
"I was making a tackle and I actually hit Nick Loader's head and he had a harder head than me and I came off second best.
"I don't remember anything else, I was in trouble for a few days after that one. I've had a few concussions before through boxing, but nothing like that one.
"Me and Buckets [Single] always have a bit of a run in. The next time we played after that we both ended up in hospital, we had another head clash, nine stitches I think and he broke his nose."
The night that Sellers got knocked out at Jack Arrow Oval, his Panthers went on to win 26-6 and make it five consecutive victories in the ANZAC Day clash.
Having previously played with Oberon, Sellers has not experienced the long-running rivalry with Pat's that many of his team-mates hold.
But he's experienced enough to know they are special games and the ANZAC trophy clash means plenty to both clubs.
"It's 100 percent a big game, it's a big local derby for sure," Sellers said.
"I come from a different club, but you can definitely feel that energy and intensity when these two teams play each other for sure.
"When there's a trophy on the line and we can honour ANZAC Day any way we can, go out there and try and put on a good performance and have people enjoy the game, we try and do every little bit that we can.
"I've got a couple of mates from Oberon who have served."
While the Saints are the current holders of the ANZAC Day Rugby League Memorial Trophy thanks to winning last year's clash with Panthers 32-30, the men in black do hold overall bragging rights.
The inaugural edition in 2015 was won by the Saints as they posted a 32-6 victory, but Panthers then went on a five-game winning streak that spanned six years.
Panthers won for the first time in 2016 (30-22), and backed that up with victories in 2017 (24-10), 2018 (20-4) and 2019 (22-20).
There was no match played in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire Group 10 first grade season.
When things resumed in 2021, the first time Sellers played for Panthers, they overcame him being knocked out and Desi Doolan being sin-binned to win again.
However, winning is something the Panthers haven't managed to do over the opening fortnight of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership.
A 60-0 loss to Dubbo CYMS in round one was followed by a 34-6 defeat at the hands of Parkes last Saturday.
Sitting at the bottom of the ladder as a result is certainly not where Sellers and his fellow Panthers had envisaged themselves being.
But Sellers said there is still a feel of positivity and determination amongst the playing group.
"Even though we've got flogged the last couple of weeks, the intensity at training has been pretty high," he said.
"We've been flogged at training, last week we were out there for two hours just running and running and running. Once you get over 30 that gets a bit hard, geeze it was hard.
"If you looked at the scores of the game this might look like a stupid statement, but we felt like we were in the games for a bit.
"We competed for 10-15 minute patches, but over the 80 minutes we've got flogged. That's a bit of a realty check, Group 11 teams are probably a little bit ahead of the standard of Group 10 at the moment, but that's the standard we need to get to.
"Everyone is still quite confident. It's a new team, there are a lot of young fellas and we haven't played a lot together. So if we can get those 10-15 minute periods into 50-60 minutes, we'll be a lot better team for sure."
The motivation to climb off the bottom of the Peter McDonald Premiership ladder and reclaim the ANZAC trophy is strong.
But there are other motivators too.
Being a curtain raiser for the NRL clash between Penrith and Wests Tigers, Sellers and his Panthers want to turn it on for the spectators.
"I've played in the last two NRL curtain raisers, it's an unreal feeling and probably the biggest crowd I've played in front of except a grand final," he said.
"To have 4,000 people there by the time we play and to come up against Pat's, that just puts an extra layer on it. Everyone knows you, you don't want to go out there and embarrass yourself.
"We've also got a few Pat's players and they've got a few of our players from last year, so there's plenty of storylines for this match.
"I think we'll be ready to go for this match for sure."
Saturday's match between Panthers and St Pat's kicks off at 3.15pm at Carrington Park.
