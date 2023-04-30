See what impressed the judges in the Soldier's Saddle fashions on the field

THE Soldier's Saddle, which is held annually on ANZAC Day, saw thousands of attendees don their finest frocks and shine in sophisticated suits, to take part in the traditions of the day.
The warm weather, combined with post-COVID celebrations, has left Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing organisers speculating whether it was the biggest meet in the events history.
"The talk is that this could potentially be the biggest one they've ever had," said member of the board of directors and major sponsor of the day, Karla McDiarmid from Macquarie Medi Spa.
This year's fashion competition boasted over $4000 worth of prizes between the four categories.
"We attracted girls from Nowra, Mudgee, Sydney, and they were making their own dresses," Ms McDiarmid said.
"These were girls who attend Fashions on the Field every weekend around the country."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.