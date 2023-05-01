SCHOOL spirit was full on display at MacKillop College on Friday, April 28.
It was the day of the school's annual athletics carnival, where students were able to compete in various events, including running, high jump, long jump and discus, and post some impressive results.
When they weren't competing themselves, students could be heard cheering on their peers' efforts.
There was also plenty of cheering when the college houses - Chisholm, Gilroy, MacKillop and McAuley - took to the field in the House March, a staple of the athletics carnival.
Given the houses compete for the House Shield each year by scoring points through various events, students were eager to intimidate with their war cries and choreography.
