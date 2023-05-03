SIX men who brutally bashed a fellow inmate while serving time behind bars have formally admitted to the act, with the matter now put before the district court.
Joshua Leota, 34, Jope Koroitamana, 28, Saia Fangu Fangu, 21, Johann Saafi, 25, Elijah Schaaf, 24, and Thomas Karras Vandermade, 31, each - through legal representation - entered pleas of 'guilty' to a charge of affray in Bathurst Local Court on April 26.
The men, who - respectively - remain locked up in Bathurst, Wellington and Silverwater prisons, were charged following an all-in brawl at Bathurst Correctional Centre on November 21, 2021.
Agreed 'facts' state the victim - who was 33 at the time - was seated at a table outside of a cell at 10.22am when Leota and Koroitamana approached him from behind, with Fangu Fangu and Saafi close by.
Leota punched the victim to the right side of his head and grabbed his jacket before Koroitamana joined in.
Fangu Fangu then got involved by punching the victim - who tried to protect his head and face - several times, as Leota and Koroitamana continued their assault.
Court documents state the fight moved outside of another cell where Leota, Koroitamana and Fangu Fangu kept bashing the victim shortly before Saafi got involved by kneeing the man in the torso.
Shortly after, Fangu Fangu ran and grabbed a metal pole off of a vacuum cleaner.
The victim was then pushed towards the correctives office inside the prison by Leota, Koroitamana and Fangu Fangu despite his failed attempts to free himself.
While directly in front of the office, Leota punched the victim in the head before he pulled it towards the ground and drove his knee into his face.
At the same time, Koroitamana was punching the victim in an uppercut motion.
The 'facts' explain the victim - while still trying to protect himself - had then been backed into the wall when Fangu Fangu returned with the metal rod and struck the victim in the back.
Saafi then kicked the victim as Koroitamana kept punching him, shortly before Leota pushed the victim to the ground and sat on top of him to hold him in place.
It was at this point Saafi tried to stomp on the victim's head, while he was being punched by Leota and Koroitamana.
Koroitamana kicked the victim's head at the same time Saafi was being pushed away from the assault by another inmate.
The victim tried to get up but he was kept down by Leota and Koroitamana when Fangu Fangu hit the man twice across the head with a metal pole.
As the victim stumbled back towards the cells, Vandermade tackled him to the ground before he sat on top of him and punched him four times.
Leota, Fangu Fangu and Koroitamana rejoined the fight, delivering countless punches and kicks to the body, as well as strikes from Fangu Fangu with the metal rod.
At this point, Schaaf approached and kicked the victim three times in the ribs before Vandermade lost his balance and fell off the victim, allowing him to crawl away.
But, Leota jumped back on top of the victim and punched him 12 more times as Koroitamana kicked him twice in the head and Fangu Fangu hit him 14 more times with the metal pole.
Leota and Fangu Fangu were pulled back by uninvolved inmates when Koroitamana had a wooden broom base and hit the victim three times across the head and shoulders, moments before he also was dragged from the fight.
While being held back, Fangu Fangu flung the metal pole at the victim, which hit the correctives office window.
With the group dragged away, the victim tried to stand before he crashed headfirst into a nearby garbage bin.
He then got back up and held himself upright by using a nearby bench before he staggered out into the courtyard and closed the door.
Court documents note police and ambulance arrived after the minute-and-a-half assault, when the victim was treated by medical staff at the correctional centre.
The victim was then taken to Bathurst Base Hospital by ambulance, where he was admitted to the emergency department and treated for various lacerations, bruises, pain and swelling.
He was found to have an eight centimetre cut at the base of his head along with a two centimetre slice on the back/top of his skull.
He was discharged from the emergency department that afternoon, while the co-accused's were being identified by high quality CCTV vision that captured the assault.
Each member of the group was offered the opportunity to be interviewed about the fight but they all declined.
Immediately after pleas were entered by solicitors Andrew Rolfe, Jonty Boshier, Benjamin Ward, Shane Cunningham and Kayana Theobald on behalf of their respective clients.
The matter has been listed for call over in the Bathurst District Court on June 2, 2023.
None of the inmates formally applied for bail.
