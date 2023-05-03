Western Advocate
Six inmates plead guilty to prison brawl at Bathurst jail

By Court Reporter
May 4 2023 - 4:30am
Outside of Bathurst Courthouse. File picture
SIX men who brutally bashed a fellow inmate while serving time behind bars have formally admitted to the act, with the matter now put before the district court.

