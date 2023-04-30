One may notice the little girl down near the front gate posing for the photographer.
The photo was taken during the dry spell which saw the waterhole all but dry up.
The main house buildings were built on higher ground, along with the family's vegetable garden.
The buildings are made of mud and bark and all appear to have rooves of bark.
The bark is held on by long lengths of timber and wire over the roof.
There is a chook house and a piggery.
The sapling fences have been made from bush timber and wired on.
In February 1880, the farm was described as "a hut with slab walls, bark roof, surrounded by a sapling fence."
Mr Harry Graham started out by selling sheep, live or slaughtered, to the various miners at Hill End, though later he went to work as a miner for Mr James Wiseman Marshall.
A photo exists of Mr Graham at the site of the Marshall shaft near the flying fox.
The windlass was lifted by horsepower.
Mr Graham worked with Mr George Knight.
Mr Marshall prospered and built a new home in 1875 which he called Craigmoor.
The two-storey timber house boasted embellished timberwork and other impressive Gothic features.
He took the Duke of Elgin's hunting lodge in Scotland as his design cue.
Many early newspapers employed a local correspondent in Hill End to keep them abreast of current gold finds and news.
One report of September 28, 1872 was typical of the day: "Saturday last was enlivened by an outbreak between the Irishmen and Cornishmen, resulting from a long standing jealousy. There was a sanguinary encounter and many were left with the black eyes and broken noses. Coyle's Hotel suffered in glasses and doors and the local police ended it for the time. It was expected that the following Saturday would probably see a resumption of the affair."
Mr Marshall got his knowledge of gold after sailing from Scotland to the California gold fields where he became a miner at Klondyke Point.
Some eight years later, he set off for Australia.
It was lucky that Mr Marshall even arrived in Australia after the Dutch brig, the Ceres that he was on, was shipwrecked.
Along with 97 passengers and crew they found themselves marooned on an uninhabited island when the Ceres struck a reef in northeastern Fiji.
The group were too frightened of cannibals to approach the nearby islands, so they decided to send a boat with the captain, some of the crew and a couple of passengers off in the direction of Moreton Bay, hoping that they would run into a ship on the trade route.
Just a week later they were lucky enough to meet a whaler out from Sydney, who returned to the Fiji island and picked up all the survivors, agreeing to take them to Auckland in New Zealand.
This voyage took an additional month against strong winds.
All on board were on limited rations and had to endure cramped sleeping conditions as the ship was a whaler and not designed for a large number of passengers.
From New Zealand, Mr Marshall sailed on to the Port of Melbourne.
He married his wife, Sarah Langslow Adams, an English lassie who had come to Australia as an assisted immigrant.
She was 21 years of age when she married Mr Marshall in 1858.
She had arrived with her parents and siblings as passengers on the sailing ship Emigrant, which sailed into Sydney Harbour on June 8, 1849.
