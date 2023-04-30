Western Advocate
Our History

Houses have come a long way from mud, bark, logs and canvas | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:00pm
This sheep farm, pictured in 1908, belonged to the Graham family of Hill End.
FEW of our younger generation would appreciate some of the houses that many people lived in during the early colonial days. They could be made of mud, bark, logs, canvas and occasionally sheets of corrugated iron. Most of these primitive houses leaked water every time it rained. Today's image shows the sheep farm of the Graham family at Hill End in 1908.

One may notice the little girl down near the front gate posing for the photographer.

