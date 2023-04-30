One report of September 28, 1872 was typical of the day: "Saturday last was enlivened by an outbreak between the Irishmen and Cornishmen, resulting from a long standing jealousy. There was a sanguinary encounter and many were left with the black eyes and broken noses. Coyle's Hotel suffered in glasses and doors and the local police ended it for the time. It was expected that the following Saturday would probably see a resumption of the affair."