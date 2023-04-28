HAVING grown up in a small country town in northern NSW, Dylan Edwards reckons he only had a handful of visits by NRL players.
That's why he knows how important it is to engage with the Bathurst community when the Penrith Panthers come to town.
Edwards, alongside the rest of the Panthers squad, was at the Play Like a Panther coaching clinic on Thursday afternoon, where they took youngsters through a number of drills, before signing autographs and posing for photos.
Edwards, was received the Clive Churchill Medal for his man of the match performance in last year's NRL grand final, said it's "awesome" to give back to the Bathurst community.
"It's a great place to come out and be amongst the community," he said.
"We've got a great following out here and to see so many kids out here running around, hopefully we can put a smile on their face.
"It's something you always want to do as a club."
Edwards grew up in the town of Dorrigo, playing his junior rugby league with Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies, before signing with the Panthers as a 16-year-old in 2012.
Being a country kid himself, Edwards knows of the importance of engaging with country areas.
"When I was growing up, I probably only scene half a dozen footy players come to my home town," he said.
"To be able to get out here to a country town and give back is awesome. It's really important for me personally and as a club."
Ahead of Saturday's game at Carrington Park against the Wests Tigers, Edwards is confident the Panthers will bounce back after a two-point loss to South Sydney Rabbitohs the previous round.
"We had a little bit to review after that last game but we're looking to bounce back this weekend," he said.
"We know we're in for a fight. The Tigers are travelling a lot better than what people might think.
"We know we're in for a tough match and it should be a good contest."
In 2019, Panthers suffered a 32-2 loss to Melbourne Storm in Bathurst and it was a night to forget for Edwards.
He made several mistakes that led to tries and he was ultimately dropped.
Since then, he's come back like a house on fire and has gone on to become one of the best players in the NRL.
While it wasn't an ideal night back in 2019, Edwards admitted it was a turning point in his career.
"It was something for me to reflect on in my career and something that needed to happen," he said.
"It was kind of a blessing in disguise.
"To be able to come through that and have some team success is really pleasing."
