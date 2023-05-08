Western Advocate
Court

David James Dodd Reid convicted after pulling woman's dress up

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
May 8 2023
Bathurst Courthouse in September of 2022. File picture
AN "inappropriate" drunken prank pulled on a woman waiting for a taxi has resulted in a $1,500 fine for a 26-year-old.

