AN "inappropriate" drunken prank pulled on a woman waiting for a taxi has resulted in a $1,500 fine for a 26-year-old.
David James Dodd Reid of MacGibbon Road, Jervis Bay, was convicted and fined $1,500 after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 26 to common assault.
Court documents state the victim was waiting for a taxi outside of the Oxford Hotel on William Street in Bathurst with a friend about 1.50am on January 15, 2023 when Dodd Reid walked over to the victim and pulled her dress up.
The court heard the victim tried to kick and push Dodd Reid away, before he ran off after a 10 metre chase.
Dodd Reid went to Bathurst Police Station about 11am on January 21 about the matter, where he spoke with an Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor and declined to be interviewed by police.
During Dodd Reid's sentencing, his solicitor James Horsburgh described the matter as a "prank gone wrong" at a time his client had polished off about 15 standard drinks.
"It was inappropriate, insensitive, unkind and obviously caused embarrassment to the young lady," Mr Horsburgh said.
Mr Horsburgh said Dodd Reid had recently moved from Bathurst to Jervis Bay after he recognised his need for a "fresh start".
"He realised that such behaviour is just not appropriate," Mr Horsburgh said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said while she accepted it was a failed prank, the victim's embarrassment as a result of the act was "the least of it".
"The package of Mr Dodd Reid goes with you, merely relocating doesn't give you a different lifestyle," Mr Ellis said.
