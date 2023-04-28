THE Bathurst bypass consultants have fronted the community in their first public forum, revealing how they're approaching their investigation.
Bathurst Regional Council engaged Egis Oceania to investigate the economic and social benefits of a future city bypass or distributor road network for the city of Bathurst.
They have not been asked to identify a preferred route at this time.
Thursday night's forum was an opportunity for residents to discuss the need for a bypass and how one might affect them.
However, it also saw the consultants reveal details about how they're approaching the investigation.
Forum attendees heard from Egis Oceania principal Abel Son and infrastructure advisor Ashley Yelds.
Mr Yelds said the purpose of the forum was to get "an understanding of the problem" from people who live it day after day, which would help in the investigation Egis Oceania is conducting on behalf of Bathurst council.
"The task that we have as the consultants working on this project is to identify the benefits of those heavy vehicles not coming through the Bathurst CBD, and disbenefits, things that might actually be good about keeping the trucks coming through, if there are any, and also what other things would be good as an outcome if those heavy vehicles got around Bathurst some other way," he said.
"... In the investment assessment process, our task is to put together enough evidence that there is a problem and put a value on that problem, and when we get to that threshold, then we can go on to the next wave of looking at it in more detail, doing engineering solutions, scenarios, option analysis, and so on."
The consultants are trying to put the problem into three categories, Mr Yelds said, with these categories being broadly labelled transport infrastructure, socioeconomic, and livability.
These were the categories they asked speakers at the forum to address.
Prior to the forum, the consultants' investigations had uncovered some key facts and figures relating to traffic and transport in Bathurst.
This includes that, on any given day, around 2000 heavy vehicles and 8000 light vehicles travel through Bathurst.
"We believe these numbers are undercounted because there are some linkages through Vale Road that don't get picked up by the RMS counter," Mr Son said.
More heavy vehicle traffic is expected in the future, with Transport for NSW forecasting a 34 per cent increase in road freight, which Mr Son said equated to around 600 more trucks on Bathurst roads.
Egis Oceania has also learnt that 90 per cent of households in Bathurst own one or more cars, that number up from 85 per cent in 2015. Fifty-six per cent own two cars or more.
Population projections for Bathurst could see these numbers increase.
These figures, along with information gleaned from the public forum and further one-on-one consultation sessions with residents, will be used to inform the submission from council to Infrastructure Australia.
Mr Yelds said Egis Oceania's goal was to be the "collectors of fact", not to take a position for or against the bypass.
Should a bypass be deemed appropriate, council will be hoping to get Infrastructure Australia's endorsement for the project, as it could lead to funding.
"The funding of large-scale infrastructure projects, Infrastructure Australia has been one of the bodies that you need to take a project to get its endorsement and consideration for federal funding," Mr Yelds said.
For now, Egis Oceania will continue its investigation into the pros and cons of a bypass.
The consultants have assured that the community will be kept updated on their progress.
"We are committed to keeping the community informed throughout the project development and working collaboratively with all stakeholders," Mr Son said.
