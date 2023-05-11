THREATENING to use a woman's nude photo for personal advantage has resulted in a criminal conviction for a 35-year-old man.
Clayton Jarred Woods of Morrisons Bridge Road, Cowra, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 26 to threatening to distribute an intimate image without consent.
According to court documents, Woods sent a number of text messages to the victim about 7.10pm on September 23, 2022 that read "don't underestimate me a photo say a 1000 words if you want just try".
The victim replied and said she didn't know what Woods had suggested before she asked "are you talking about the nude pictures and that. Are you seriously threatening me with those?".
The court heard Woods replied with three kissing emojis.
"And what do you want me to do so you don't show anyone my naked pictures," the victim asked.
"Me [be] fair ... I just want tome [time]," Woods replied.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station about 9pm that night to report the incident.
While speaking with officers, the victim explained some photos had been taken without her consent and others she took to send to Woods because he asked her to, court documents said.
Woods was interviewed by officers at Cowra Police Station on January 15, where he made full admissions about the threat but said he "didn't intend" to share the photos.
Legal Aid solicitor, Simone Thackray told the court her client - Woods - had made the threat in the midst of a relationship breakdown and was experiencing some "difficulties".
"Mr Woods was at the pub feeling down and tried to use this as a method to get the victim to compromise," Ms Thackray said.
Shortly after Ms Thackray asked the court to consider dealing with Woods by way of a non-conviction with this matter a first offence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she had an "uneasy view" she wasn't given the full picture.
"It seems you're shifting to get the most positive result," she said.
"You were abusing an intimate image to get what you want ... a conviction is necessary."
Woods was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
