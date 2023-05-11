Western Advocate
Court

Clayton Jarred Woods convicted of threatening to share woman's nude photo

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
May 11 2023 - 6:00pm
Bathurst Courthouse. File picture
THREATENING to use a woman's nude photo for personal advantage has resulted in a criminal conviction for a 35-year-old man.

