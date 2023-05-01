Western Advocate
Sandra Sutalo pleads guilty in Bathurst Court to negligent driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 1 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
Bathurst Courthouse. File picture
A WOMAN will soon learn her fate after she admitted to the court her unintentional actions caused a motorcyclist to fly over a car and land on the road with a broken wrist, ankle and fractured pelvis.

