Wet weather might deny Carrington Park a record crowd

ALMOST 10,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's NRL match in Bathurst, but looming weather may prevent a record attendance.
As of Friday morning, Bathurst Regional Council confirmed they had sold 9600 tickets for the game between two-time reigning premiers Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers at Carrington Park.
The record attendance for a sporting match at Carrington Park was set last year when 11,253 witnessed the Panthers defeat Newcastle Knights 38-20.
Current ticket sales are indicating we could be on track for a record attendance and a sell-out, however, the Bureau of Meteorology tells another picture.
There's a 100 per cent chance of rain on Saturday, with possible rainfall between 10-30 millimetres.
There's also a chance of a thunderstorm in the north.
Tickets remain on sale at www.bathurstnrl.com.au.
Grandstand and corporate hospitality tickets are all sold out, but general admission tickets remain on sale.
GAME DAY SCHEDULE
