WITH wet weather predicted for day two of the Festival of Bells, it was no surprise there was a good crowd who turned out for the events on day one.
While there were some dark clouds on the horizon, there was still plenty of sunshine to encourage people to attend the Last Post Ceremony at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon on Friday, April 28.
The ceremony was conducted by the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch at sunset, commemorating the service and sacrifice of local men and women in the Bathurst Roll of Honour.
The Bathurst City and RSL Concert Band was also there to provide beautiful music for the patrons.
The Festival of Bells is a biennial opportunity to celebrate the Carillon, which so very few communities have.
