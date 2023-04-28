THE Great Western Highway is closed in both directions between Yetholme Drive and Stafford Street due to a fallen tree blocking the road.
Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are working to clear the road as quickly as possible.
Traffic is backed up and road users are advised to exercise caution and use an alternate route, with police currently directing traffic.
Motorists can use Yetholme Drive, Porters Lane and Stafford Street as a diversion, however the roads are only suitable for light vehicles.
Heavy vehicles are being parked.
Those planning to travel along the Great Western Highway this morning should monitor Live Traffic for further updates.
