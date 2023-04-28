Western Advocate
Great Western Highway closed near Yetholme, traffic building up

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated April 29 2023 - 7:51am, first published 7:45am
Great Western Highway closed in both directions.
Great Western Highway closed in both directions.

THE Great Western Highway is closed in both directions between Yetholme Drive and Stafford Street due to a fallen tree blocking the road.

