DON'T be a 'traffic cop' leader, instead act by example - that is the directive Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has issued Api Koroisau ahead of Saturday's NRL match at Carrington Park.
The Tigers skipper and reigning Dally M Hooker of the Year will come up against his former club Penrith for the first time in the Bathurst clash and he shapes as a key figure.
Sheens says that Koroisau has been the Tigers' standout in winless start to the 2023 season.
He's led the way in defence with 255 tackles made and he's tried to spark them by picking up good yards with smart dummy half runs - there's been 43 of those over the seven rounds.
"I thought he had close to, if not his best game last week [against Manly] as well, so he's coming into form," Sheens said.
"Obviously struggling a little bit with starting late after the World Cup and of course starting late with a new club makes it doubly hard.
"[But] I think the last two or three weeks against strong sides, he's been our best player."
For the clash with the Panthers, a club he spent the past three seasons with, Sheens wants Koroisau to play his natural game.
"I don't want him to overplay his hand, I just want him to play his normal game, the game he's been practicing here with us," he said.
"He's now leading them well, I want him to lead by example and not be a traffic cop leader, telling people what to do is not his role, [it's a] come follow me type of attitude, and he's handling that pretty well.
"There's a little bit extra in everyone's game when you're playing against your old club ... there's just going to be a little bit of extra sting in the game."
While the Tigers are currently the only winless side in the NRL, Sheens feels they have shown improvement over the past month.
It took a late try for Manly to beat the Tigers 22-16 last Sunday and prior to that, Sheens' men pushed Parramatta before going down 28-22.
"They're professional football players, they know what it's about. Morale is not a problem, it's a bit of confidence when things start to go wrong," he said.
"But I'm really pleased with the way the guys are hanging in there and believing in themselves, there's a lot of footy to be played yet.
"We just need that first win, once we get that, the pressure valve goes off a little bit. It's just game by game at the moment."
However, Sheens stressed his side needs to compete for the full 80 minutes at Carrington Park if it is to upset the Panthers.
He said his players must back themselves and execute.
"Over the last two weeks, Parramatta we had an element of bad luck there too, but we can't keep saying it's bad luck, it's bad luck," he said.
"If you drop ball, a line ball, or don't throw a pass you have to throw, then you lose games, you don't win games.
"You've got to be good until the last minute against Penrith, there's no doubt you've got to be good to the last minute."
Sheens has also finalised his game day squad, with Daine Laurie, Shawn Blore and Triston Reilly dropping out.
Today's match between the Panthers and Tigers at Carrington Park will kick off at 7.35pm.
