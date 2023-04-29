Western Advocate
Api Koroisau shapes as a key figure as Wests Tigers aim to upset Penrith Panthers

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 29 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau will face his former club Penrith for the first time on Saturday at Carrington Park. Picture by Wests Tigers
DON'T be a 'traffic cop' leader, instead act by example - that is the directive Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has issued Api Koroisau ahead of Saturday's NRL match at Carrington Park.

