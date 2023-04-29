HIS Panthers are the hot favourites to extend their Carrington Park winning streak, but Penrith coach Ivan Cleary knows better than to dismiss the Wests Tigers.
Ahead of Saturday's round nine NRL clash in Bathurst, Cleary has revealed he thinks the Tigers are close to opening their account for season 2023.
Though the Tigers are the only side in the NRL not to win a game this season and have the worst attacking record, Cleary has noted the improvement they've show in their last two outings.
Last Sunday against the Manly Sea Eagles, the Tigers led a match for this first time this year. It took a 71st minute try to sink them.
Prior to that, the Tigers got within six points of the Eels.
"I've been there, I've lost plenty of games in a row, it's not a nice feeling," Cleary said.
"[But] I don't think they're too far away from what I can see. I thought they were a bit unlucky [against Manly] not to win, so we're expecting another tough game, as every other game."
As for his side, Cleary says he'd hoped to be doing better than four wins through their first seven games.
But two of Penrith's losses - to Brisbane and Parramatta - have been by a single point and last week South Sydney scored in the 78th minute to snatch victory from Cleary's men.
"I feel like we've been pretty consistent, a lot of the games we have played in have been high quality games, but I guess losing three of them, we've just got to find ways to match the level of each game and try and come out in front," Cleary said.
"We are doing a lot of things right but obviously, yeah a little concerned over the number of losses we've had.
"I feel like the games we've had and the contests we've been in will help us."
Cleary thinks his side has been consistent and that they've shown plenty of positives.
Stephen Crichton has scored six tries in seven games, Brian To'o and Dylan Edwards have both run for more than 1,000 metres, skipper Isaah Yeo has made 301 tackles and captain Nathan Cleary's had six try assists and five line break assists.
On top of that, Penrith has won its last two outings at Carrington Park, beating Newcastle 38-20 last year and Manly 28-16 in 2021.
"Any season really, I think every team takes awhile, it's probably this time of year when you can look back and think teams are getting their game on," Cleary said.
"I'd prefer to have a won few more games, but in terms of performance overall, the consistency of it, I think it's been pretty good.
"I think there are some things that have evolved in our game already that I'm really excited about, so I'm looking forward to each week and growing as we go."
Cleary has finalised his game day squad, with confirmation that Blayney native Liam Henry has earned a spot on the interchange bench and that Nathan Cleary will line up at halfback.
Saturday' match between the Panthers and Tigers at Carrington Park will kick off at 7.35pm.
