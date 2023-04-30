Western Advocate
Royce's Big Walk concludes in Bathurst ahead of NRL clash at Carrington Park

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 30 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
Penrith Panthers legend Royce Simmons interacting with fans at Carrington Park. Picture supplied
BATHURST was the final stop for Royce's Big Walk, which has raised an incredible $450,000 for dementia research.

