BATHURST was the final stop for Royce's Big Walk, which has raised an incredible $450,000 for dementia research.
Former Penrith Panthers player Royce Simmons, who received his shock dementia diagnosis in 2021, has been on a mission to raise funds and awareness.
Now in its second year, Royce's Big Walk sees the rugby league great clock up hundreds of kilometres on foot.
In 2023, he walked 313 kilometres from Dubbo to Bathurst over the course of 12 days, arriving at Rydges Mount Panorama on Saturday, April 29.
On the final leg of his journey, he was joined by former Wests Tigers forward Chris Lawrence, the two walking 12 kilometres from Dunkeld to Mount Panorama.
Simmons later made an appearance at Bathurst's Carrington Park, where the Penrith Panthers were going up against the Wests Tigers in their round nine clash for the Royce Simmons Cup.
Speaking to 2GB prior to the game, Simmons said he had received a lot of support as he walked through the Central West.
"It's been tremendous. The support along the way is just fantastic," he said.
The most important thing to Simmons is raising money for Dementia Australia, his designated not-for-profit organisation, and he is doing an excellent job of that.
Royce's Big Walk has raised $450,000 for dementia research, with more events to be held and donations continuing to pour in, along with $70,000 for junior rugby league clubs.
Simmons told 2GB that he would continue on his mission for as long as his health allows him to.
"While ever I can, I'm going to keep walking or keep trying to do something," he said.
Anyone who would like to support his efforts can make a donation via www.roycesbigwalk.com.au.
