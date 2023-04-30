Bulldogs out-muscle 'Roos to claim another bonus point win

BATHURST Bulldogs always knew that earning a victory over the Dubbo Kangaroos in Saturday's Blowes Cup game was going to come down to a bruising battle through the middle.
It was a fight that the hosts well and truly dominated at Ashwood Park as they picked up their second straight bonus victory to start the season, this time coming in a 36-7 result.
Bulldogs entered the game on the back of a crushing 61-5 over the Forbes Platypi but were expecting a much sterner test against a 'Roos side who had got within a converted try of Orange Emus in round one.
However, the new-look Bulldogs pack continued to work strongly to the systems laid out by coaches Dean Oxley and Chris Plunkett as excelled in the slow, wet conditions at the Bathurst ground.
'Roos were plagued by several injuries as well as a pair of yellow cards, which allowed Bulldogs to completely run away with the game during the second half in a 15-on-13 situation.
Earlier in the game before those dramas began to plague the Dubbo men they had scored a converted try to bring themselves back to an 8-7 deficit and we giving the Bulldogs a scare.
A try before the break to the hosts would mark the start of Dubbo's downfall.
The depleted visitors saw three unanswered converted tries go against them in the second half.
It's a cruel crash down to earth for the 'Roos but for Bulldogs it was an idyllic performance ahead of their upcoming two-leg away trip.
Oxley knows that Saturday wasn't the strongest that Dubbo will be this season but he was proud of the way his team made the most of the situation.
"Dubbo had a really strong game against Emus and added a few important inclusions, though they did have their captain Tom Koerstz out, which changes their organisational skills. They'll be stronger when we see them in Dubbo," he said.
"It was one of those games where we had to work really hard before we got any reward for our effort. It was level for most of the game before things opened up for us.
"They sustained at least four injuries and that hurt them, particularly on the road where you're not going to have the same depth, and that took the wind out of their sails. We were able to accelerate to the finish.
"I was impressed with the way the Bathurst boys played because they were getting the feeling for our systems and the way we want to play football. When a third of your side is new to the team it's always going to take some time to get back to a semblance of last year."
Skipper Peter Fitzsimmons and Brad Glasson each came away with a brace while the Bulldogs' other try scorer was flanker Sione Naufahu.
Oxley said the other bonus from the game was to come away relatively unscathed from a bruising encounter.
"It was very physical. I commended the referee for the way he managed the game. There were some heavy collisions and some cards and it was on the verge of erupting a couple of times," he said.
"It was really on in the wet. It meant we had to get closer and more direct. We had to ensure we maintained possession, and that meant we weren't playing as expansively. We had to weather the storm, manage the contest and manage the collision.
"There's no doubt in my mind they'll be a tough prospect in Dubbo. They weren't far away from Emus."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
