SAFETY and impacts on residential properties have topped the list of reasons why some are calling for a Bathurst bypass to be built.
Residents had an opportunity to make comments on the need for a bypass at the April 27 public forum held by Egis Oceania, the consultants hired by Bathurst Regional Council.
Egis Oceania is investigating the economic and social benefits of a future city bypass to see what the value would be, and as part of that investigation is consulting with the community.
They are breaking the problem down into three categories, broadly labelled as transport infrastructure, socioeconomic, and livability.
It was clear from the very beginning that safety was a huge concern, with the first speaker, Stewart Street resident Geoff Fry, talking about the number of heavy vehicles that travel through the area on a daily basis.
He said he had conducted his own count in Stewart Street, finding one heavy vehicle driving past every 25 seconds.
With so much heavy vehicle traffic, along with cars, on that road, it has a significant impact on residents.
"My wife and my son have real problems getting out of our driveway. You can't see up the street, here's traffic there; we don't park in the street because we're concerned about that," Mr Fry said.
He also said it was hard for neighbours to hold a conversation outdoors because of the noise generated by trucks.
His arguments were reinforced by fellow Stewart Street resident Lorraine Sargeant, who noted how many accidents had occurred involving heavy vehicles.
She was able to produce an album of photos that included images of accidents, and also spoke about reported near-misses.
"During the course of the door-to-door petition of Stewart Street residents, a range of stories were told to me by people, such as a woman who said a truck almost wiped out her neighbour and baby a couple of years ago after flying around the bend at the motel," Ms Sargeant said.
"Another who had a truck go through their front fence, another who had their front veranda taken off, the back of a woman's son's car being wiped out, side mirrors and a car door being knocked off."
The consultants also heard from Peter Dawson, a local transport operator, who could speak to the concerns of truck drivers.
He said Bathurst needed a bypass as the city is the gateway for many heavy vehicles trying to move through NSW and interstate.
Right now, trucks have no other option but to drive through these residential areas.
"We just need a decent bypass, decent truck stops, and then we'll get out of town," Mr Dawson said.
Following the forum, Egis Oceania conducted a number of one-on-one sessions with residents to get more information about their concerns.
The consultants will continue their investigation before reporting back to council with their findings.
Council will use those findings to inform a submission to Infrastructure Australia on the need for a Bathurst bypass, in the hopes of getting funding for such a project if it is deemed necessary.
At this stage, the consultants have not been asked to identify a potential route.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
