Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

New attractions in the works for Bathurst Winter Festival in 2023

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 11 2023 - 11:10am, first published May 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ice skating is one of the star attractions of the Bathurst Winter Festival. Picture by Chris Seabrook
Ice skating is one of the star attractions of the Bathurst Winter Festival. Picture by Chris Seabrook

EFFORTS to make Bathurst an events city are continuing, with the mayor looking ahead to the one of the next major events on the calendar, the Bathurst Winter Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.