EFFORTS to make Bathurst an events city are continuing, with the mayor looking ahead to the one of the next major events on the calendar, the Bathurst Winter Festival.
It comes after a highly successful weekend for Bathurst Regional Council at Carrington Park, with more than 11,000 spectators turning out for the National Rugby League game.
Despite significant rain, thousands of people turned out to watch the clash between the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers, the latter delivering a stunning and unexpected win.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the turnout in those conditions proves Bathurst is capable of delivering annual events that attract a crowd, and the upcoming winter festival will do it all again.
"We've got the winter festival coming up in a few weeks' time. That's the biggest community event that we hold and that brought in over 70,000 people last year," he said.
"That's growing in popularity and being recognised as an event to come to every year."
And the festival is set to be bigger and better in 2023.
"We've got the McDonald's ice rink, the ferris wheel and all the attractions funded by Westfund," Cr Taylor said.
"You'll find out in May there's a few more new attractions for the winter festival."
He said council's events team are always looking at ways to improve the offering and attract more people to the city over the two-week festival.
"The events staff look at that," he said.
"Our events staff, I've got to give them the best accolade I can. They were there [at the NRL game], they stood in the pouring rain all night and they were there right til the end to clean up, never whinged, never moaned.
"They pull off events such as that and they'll pull off another major event with this winter festival.
"They are always trying to improve it."
The Bathurst Winter Festival will be held from July 1 to 13, to coincide with the 2023 winter school holidays.
While council has yet to announce the full program, the official event website confirms that the signature event, Brew and Bite, will return for another year.
It will have a food and beverage focus, with those stands to be complemented by twilight markets and live entertainment.
The illuminations will also return, as will events like Accessibility Day, Pet Day, Groove and Chill, and Retro Skating Night.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
