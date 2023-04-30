FOUR different goal scorers. Four excellent team goals. One great win in the grand final rematch.
Starts to a season don't get much better than what they did for the St Pat's men's Central West Premier League Hockey side in a 4-0 success at home over the Lithgow Storm.
Saints coach Niel Howard had very little to criticise about the way his team got their season underway, as they played a consistent four quarters at Bob Roach Field.
Co-captains Tyler Willott and Riley Hanrahan each got on the scoreboard as well as Blake Davis and Seth Norris.
Howard said it was a treat to see such strong teamwork in game one.
"Considering it was our first game of the year it was a really good performance. There's still areas of the game that we can improve upon," he said.
"All four of our goals were team goals, where we've scored off a combination of five, six or seven passes. It was very satisfying to watch.
"It was nice seeing four field goals. We don't have to rely on the penalty corners as much.
"Lithgow looked like they were missing a few players but we outplayed them with what we had."
Early season is often the best time to try tinkering with formations and tactics.
Pat's scored two goals in the opening half while keeping Lithgow at bay, though they still opted to make some adjustments to try and make further breakthroughs.
"We changed the way that we had set up during our team talk to something different and it worked well too, so that's something that we know we've got up our sleeve," Howard said.
"We played a lot of our young kids in this game and they stood up. Some of them were very shaky at the start but by the end of the game they were playing really well. That's another big positive for us as a club.
"I thought Tyler Willott and Shane Conroy were standouts for us. Tyler has just come back from his Australian tour and he's playing the same way as he did over there."
