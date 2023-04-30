Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

St Pat's men overcome Lithgow Storm 4-0 in season's opening round

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 30 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR different goal scorers. Four excellent team goals. One great win in the grand final rematch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.