BATHURST City coach Melissa Bestwick labelled Souths as one of the danger sides in this year's Central West Premier League Hockey season, so when her squad scored a 2-0 win over the two blues in Saturday's opening round that shows how much it meant to the team.
Success at the penalty corner from Bathurst City skipper Emily Thompson and a second half goal from Maddie Bender was the difference at Bob Roach Field.
City's Kelly Baker, enjoying her first match with the team since 2021, said her side were forced to work hard for the victory.
"It was certainly a nice way to start the season," she said.
"We had quite a bit of possession and some really good play leading up to the striker during that first quarter. Giaan Willott was able to force a penalty corner and Emily Thompson slotted that one away.
"We had some shots on goal but the Souths keeper had a great game. She held us out until the fourth quarter when Maddie Bender was able to get another one for us."
Souths were unfortunate not to get on the scoreboard.
All the time between the two City goals were evenly shared in possession, with the two blues not short on chances to get themselves back into the contest.
"The game really went both ways after that first quarter," Baker said.
"Souths had quite a lot of good build up as well leading up to their striker. They got a couple of penalty corners against us, so we did get a bit lucky, but our goalkeeper Maddie Tattersall had an excellent game.
"Our defence was also great, with Erin Cobcroft and Ange Behan keeping them out."
Baker took time away from hockey last season and she said the break helped bring back passion for the game.
"I loved it. It was great being back," she said.
"There were many nerves before the game, not just from me, but the other girls as well. It was good to be back out there because I had all of last year completely off.
"I think that's what I needed though because it's allowed me to come back and really enjoy the sport. We have such a good group of girls this year and it's so nice being able to play alongside them."
Things don't get any easier for Souths next week when they host Lithgow Panthers while Bathurst City will travel to play Orange CYMS.
