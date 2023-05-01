Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst City beats Souths 2-0 in women's Central West Premier League Hockey

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST City coach Melissa Bestwick labelled Souths as one of the danger sides in this year's Central West Premier League Hockey season, so when her squad scored a 2-0 win over the two blues in Saturday's opening round that shows how much it meant to the team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.