WHEN people say that one kick can change a game they're often talking about a crucial conversion, perhaps a 40-20 to set up a match-winning set or a field goal that separates two teams who been trading tries all match.
But they're almost never talking about a field goal that leads to a 1-0 grand final victory.
That rare and bizarre scenario came to life for former Bathurst player Matilda Power whose field goal, with two minutes remaining in the match, took her Mounties team to NSW Women's Premiership glory on Saturday night over the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
The field goal came towards the end of a final where both teams were not short on chances to score but superb defensive efforts across the park prevented anyone from getting on the board for 68 minutes.
Power's Mounties had been twice held up over the try line and Bulldogs knocked on when they looked certain to score.
Injuries and fatigue began to accrue on both sides of the field during the second half but despite that the score refused to budge from its nil-all status.
A big hit up from former test prop Eliana Walton then helped set up Power for her winning field goal on the next tackle, which came from 25 metres out in front of goal.
Power's one-pointer and her playmaking efforts throughout the match saw her named player of the grand final.
It caps off a brilliant end to the season for Power and Mounties, who upset minor premiers North Sydney Bears in the semi-finals before accounting for the Bulldogs in a thrilling decider.
"It was such a terrific game of footy. You can't defend as much as that and not get a reward," said Mounties coach Grant Izzard told NSW Rugby League.
"They were outstanding - defence wins you games. Yes, we would have like to have been a bit more cleaner in our attack, but the Doggies put the pressure on us - all credit to them.
"They were gallant in defeat - they had wounded, we had wounded. We just got them at the right time.
"I actually think we won it in the first half when we defended six or seven sets in a row. We knew we could do anything after that."
Izzard was full of praise for Power's efforts.
"As for Tilly, she's been our best for the past five weeks. Her kicking game is second to none, she kicks goals from anywhere and she just never stops trying," he said.
It's an especially satisfying grand final success for Power who, prior to this season, had undergone several significant injury battles before enjoying a full season of league with Mounties.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.